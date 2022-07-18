Mourning! Famous comedian has confirmed death at 28 and shocks

Up-and-coming comedian had his death confirmed, but the reason was not revealed

The artistic world has had another big loss in the last few days, that’s because jak knight, comedian on the rise had his death confirmed at the age of 28. Involved in the comedy genre, he was also an actor, screenwriter and worked on major projects.

In recent months, the comedian was co-author of the series “Bust Down” and the reason for his departure was not informed by family members. According to information, the artist was in a hospital in Los Angeles, in the United States and a press release gave few details about the death.

“Knight’s loved ones ask that their privacy be respected during this extremely difficult time,” a representative for the comedian said in a statement. In his career, the actor collected hits such as: “Big Mouth” and “Black-ish”, fans were devastated by the loss and reverberated on social media.

“Jak will be unforgettable forever, he will continue to live and make us happy with his works”, wrote an internet user. “Rest in peace my dear Jak, we will miss you, nothing will be the same without you in this world”, lamented a second boy.

