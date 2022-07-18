Nautical x Chapecoense; where to watch and the lineups for this Sunday’s game (27) for the Brasileirão

Náutico x Chapecoense will face each other this Sunday (17), at 4 pm, at the Aflitos stadium, in Recife. The match is valid for the 18th and penultimate round of the first round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B.

For this match, the live broadcast takes place on the closed channel SporTV and also on Premiere FC.

How Náutico x Chapecoense arrive

The match soon is a direct confrontation in the fight against relegation to Series C. That’s because the Pernambuco team, under the command of coach Roberto Fernandes, started the round with 18 points, in 18th place, inside the sticking zone.

In turn, the team from Santa Catarina, which debuts the new coach Marcelo Cabo, has the same points, but has an advantage in the tie-breaking criteria. Still, it is in the relegation zone, in 17th place.

In the last round, Timbu lost 2-0 away from home to Grêmio, one of the favorites for access to the elite.

Now, he knows he needs an immediate reaction and against a direct competitor to at least try to leave the suffocation zone at the end of the first round.

So, the order of the Pernambuco team is to attack from the beginning and take advantage of Chape’s weaknesses to win at home.

Meanwhile, the team from Santa Catarina comes from a defeat away from home as well, but by 2 to 1 to Tombense, in Minas Gerais. At the time, he had the interim command of Bolivia, in place of the fired Gilson Kleina.

But, as a new coach will debut, Chapecoense will try to use that as an important motivation. Even because most of the points that the team added this year were as a visitor.

Preparation FINISHED! 🇳🇬 All ready for the duel against Náutico, valid for the 18th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. 📷 Tiago Meneghini / ACF#VamosChape pic.twitter.com/5EN6tY9MFA — Chapecoense (@ChapecoenseReal) July 16, 2022

Relegated from last year’s Serie A, Verdão do Oeste wants to avoid another fall in a row. So, this becomes the goal, since access is something distant.

Possible lineups

For the confrontation soon, Náutico should enter the field with Jefferson, Hereda, Rafael Ribeiro, Fernando Lombardi, Wilian Simões, Rhaldney, Jhonnatan, Jean Carlos, Jorge Henrique, Erick and Paiva.



Meanwhile, Chapecoense should play with João Ricardo, Ezequiel, Joílson, Luiz Otávio, Rafael Santos, Willian Oliveira, Anderson Leite, Vinicius Locatelli, Matheus Ribeiro, Anselmo Ramon and Paulinho Moccelin.

