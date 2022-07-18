Nautico fires coach Roberto Fernandes | nautical

THE defeat to Chapecoense put an end to the fifth spell of coach Roberto Fernandes at Náutico. The shortest of them. Hired on April 17, the coach stayed in office for three months and couldn’t resist the club’s moment in Serie B. The resignation was made official this Friday night.

– Náutico informs the departure of coach Roberto Fernandes and his assistant Fernando Alves. Ahead of Náutico, in this fifth season, Roberto Fernandes became champion of the Pernambuco Championship, his second title with our colors. We wish you success in your career – informed the club.

In total, Roberto Fernandes commanded Náutico in 18 games in this season, with just five wins, six draws and seven defeats, a result of only 38%. In that short period, he won the Pernambuco title against Retrô, his second at the head of the club (the first was in 2018, taking Alvirrubro out of a 14-year fast without cups).

With that, Roberto equaled Muricy Ramalho with two state titles for the club, behind only de Palmeira, three-time champion in 1950, 1951 and 1952, and Duque, who commanded Alvirrubro in four of the six titles of the legendary six-time championship (1964, 1966). , 1967 and 1968).