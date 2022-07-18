New Citroën C3 2023 Feel is the entry-level version with 1.6 EC5 engine

Still without official confirmation, the new Citroën C3 2023 will be launched in August. Feel 1.6 version will be entry option with stronger engine and five-speed manual gearbox

With 1.0 Firefly engine, the new Citroen C3 2023 will have the Live version as an entry option, with the 1.6 EC5, the hatch will start in the Feel version with a five-speed manual gearbox. This option will still have the Pack with a six-speed automatic transmission. The hatch is already circulating clean through the streets as shown by the sight of his friend Leonardo Uroz. The premiere will take place in August.

The photos prove what the Secret Autos already suspected, only the First Edition version will have the airbumps at the bottom of the doors. Viewed from the side, the new Citroën C3 1.6 Feel 2023 has a cleaner look, but keeps the moldings in the wheel arches. The door handles are painted in body color, but the roof rack and mirrors are still black, but have arrow repeaters. The wheels are 15-inch light-alloy with a gray finish shod with Pirelli Cinturato P1 tires measuring 195/65 R15.

At the front, the entry-level version with a 1.6-liter engine does not have auxiliary headlights and the lower part of the bumper is all in black. At the rear, the bumper follows the same logic and there is no painting at the bottom.

Photo | Leonardo Uroz – Citroën C3 1.6 Feel 2023 has 15-inch light-alloy wheels with a gray finish

Standard items on the Citroën C3 1.6 Feel 2023

Among the main series items of the Citroën C3 1.6 Feel 2023 are electric steering, air conditioning, electric windows in the four doors with activation of the rear by the central console, multimedia center with wireless mirroring for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering wheel with audio and telephone, a USB port on the front and two on the back for cell phone charging, defogger and rear wiper, defogger and rear window wiper, key with command for opening and closing the doors, among other equipment.

In terms of safety, the Citroën C3 1.6 Feel 2023 will have dual airbags, ABS brakes, traction and stability controls and a ramp-start assistant.

Motor

O Citroen C3 1.6 Feel 2023 will have the 1.6 EC5 engine from the extinct PSA. The engine produces 113 hp at 6,000 rpm and torque of 15.4 kgfm at 4,250 rpm with gasoline in the tank. With ethanol, the power will be 120 hp at 6,000 rpm and torque of 15.6 kgfm at 4,500 rpm. The 1.6-liter engine can be connected to a five-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic.

New Citroën C3 2023 size

The new Citroen C3 has very generous dimensions for an entry hatch, the trunk with a capacity of 315 liters will be the largest in the category. The model will be 3.98 m long, 1.73 m wide, 1.58 m high and 2.54 m wheelbase.

