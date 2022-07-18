New images show PT treasurer being taken to ambulance after being shot in PR | Fantastic

He chose the cake, the food and the theme: the Workers’ Party (PT) and former President Lula. In addition to being the party’s treasurer, Arruda has already been a candidate for vice-mayor of Foz do Iguaçu.

“We were there organizing things. Our kids were there and everyone was helping each other. Suddenly, the hall was full”, recalls the widow, Pamela Suelen.

At least 50 people went to Marcelo’s 50th birthday party, including adults and children.

By cell phone, the directors of the Associação Esportiva Saúde Física Itaipu (Aresf), a club formed by public and private security agents where the party was being held, were able to access the images of the camera circuit in real time.

One of them was 700 meters from the association, at a barbecue. At around 9 pm, he accessed the images on his cell phone and saw Marcelo’s celebration. Beside him was prison guard Jorge Guaranho.

“I was close to the barbecue, along with Guaranho. It was, I think, behind me. He saw it, and said: ‘At Aresf’? I said yes,” said one of the association’s directors.

The director said that Guaranho showed no reaction and stayed there for another three hours.

Toward the end of Arruda’s party, a white car pulled into the parking lot. It was Guaranho, who made the first attack.

“Someone arrives shouting: ‘Bolsonaro here is a myth, Lula a thief’, I don’t know what… We thought it was someone who was still late for the party and I said: ‘Another friend of yours, a bolsonarista who arrived,’” says one friend of Marcelo Arruda, who declined to be identified.

The treasurer heard Guaranho’s screams and went outside the party.

“Marcelo said some things to him. He said: ‘Go away, man, this is a private party. Go away, get out of here,’” says the widow.

Marcelo got out, grabbed a handful of dirt and threw it at the car. Guaranho reacted by pointing the gun towards the victim, but drove off with the car and left with his wife, who was in the back seat.

“I heard the guy started shouting: ‘I’m going to kill all of you PT members’”, says Leonardo Miranda de Arruda, Marcelo’s son.

Marcelo then went to the car and took his gun, fearing that Guaranho would actually return.

Guaranho lives near the club. In a statement to police, his wife said he drove home only to drop her off with her 2-month-old son, who was also in the car. Guaranho reassured his wife that he would return to the party.

“I told him like this: ‘Please, life, for our son’s sake, don’t come back’, said Guaranho’s wife in a statement.

Guaranho came back, drew his gun and shot Marcelo. Already wounded and on the ground, Marcelo reacted and shot Guaranho, who fell to the back of the hall.

“It wasn’t just a PT environment, it was a birthday environment. The theme my brother chose this one”, explains Luiz, Marcelo’s brother.

New images show the moment Marcelo is taken to the ambulance. He died in the hospital.

Jorge Guaranho is hospitalized in serious condition and has a preventive detention order issued.

The Civil Police of Paraná concluded this Friday (15) that there was no political motivation in the murder of the PT treasurer. Jorge Guaranho was indicted for doubly qualified murder, for a clumsy reason and causing common danger, according to delegate Camila Cecconello.

