new study maps top 20 symptoms

Since 2020, covid-19 has been the protagonist of studies in different areas, and one of them is the Zoe Health Study, focused on analyzing every possible aspect of the disease. This week, the British survey mapped the top 20 symptoms of covid-19 at this stage of the pandemic.

To get at the main symptoms of covid-19, the study relied on data from 17,500 people who tested positive for the virus in the last seven days. The results of this weekly monitoring carried out since the beginning of 2020 indicate that symptoms have changed as the pandemic has evolved.

One of the theories for this is that the virus is changing or mutating over time, which can be noticed through the variants, for example. The most recent to worry the world’s population was Ômicron and its rapidly spreading subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5.

Top 20 symptoms of covid-19







Photo: nenetus/envato / Canaltech

The complete list of symptoms of covid-19 and the percentage of patients who reported it is as follows:

Sore throat (58%)

Headache (49%)

Stuffy nose (40%)

Cough without phlegm (40%)

Runny nose (40%)

Cough with phlegm (37%)

Hoarse voice (35%)

Sneezing (32%)

Fatigue (27%)

Muscle pain/pain (25%)

Dizziness (18%)

Swollen neck glands (15%)

Eye pain (14%)

Altered smell (13%)

Tightening of chest pain (13%)

Fever (13%)

Chills (12%)

Shortness of breath (11%)

Earache (11%)

Loss of smell (10%)

The study estimates that 2.7 million people in the UK, or one in 25, have Covid-19. Experts indicate that it is up to people’s conscience to attend large events or use busy public transport.

Source: Zoe Health Study via BBC News

