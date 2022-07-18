New WhatsApp SCAM using sweepstakes link: Here’s how to protect yourself

Criminals are impersonating a large e-commerce to apply scams through Whatsapp. Unfortunately, frauds carried out through the messaging platform tend to make many victims, since the channel allows for easy circulation.

Fakes News is often shared by family and friends via messenger. The scam in question seduces people with the possibility of winning something valuable and free of charge, just by clicking on a supposed link.

Scammers are impersonating Mercado Livre with a sweepstakes proposal. The bad faith link leads the victim to go to a website very similar to the company’s and answer some personal questions.

So, when the person is believing they are getting close to the prize, they are encouraged to share the same message and link to their contacts, which increases the cybercriminal’s reach in a very short time.

How to protect yourself from cybercrimes?

Do not make payments or transfers immediately when requested through Whatsapp;

Do not provide data or confirm it through unsecured phones or apps;

Restrict social media privacy settings, especially Whatsapp profile picture;

Enable 2-Step Verification in Whatsapp.

New feature to react WhatsApp messages will have all emojis

Recently, the Whatsapp launched a feature that allows users to react to messages with emojis, but it seems that this option will be updated soon. Meta is developing a novelty.

In addition to the current emojis available to react messages, the company intends to release all others. Therefore, app users will soon be able to react to messages using all the ‘little faces’ available.

According to the specialized website, WABetaInfo, users of versions 2.22.15.6 and 2.22.15.7 of the beta version for Android can now use the new feature. It is worth mentioning that the beta version 22.14.0.71 for iOS also already has the novelty.