News! Livelo launches annual subscription for new members of Club Livelo

New in the area! Livelo has just announced the possibility of annual contracting of your Club in order to offer more benefits to its members. Initially available only to new subscribers, the modality comes in two payment formats, in cash or in installments, and the customer can earn bonus points monthly, in addition to a discount on the subscription price, depending on the payment option selected.

New contracting modality for Clube Livelo

Clube Livelo is a monthly subscription program in which participants accumulate points and have access to various benefits, such as points that do not expire, exclusive offers and special conditions for exchanging points for products. Now, with the announcement of the expansion of the payment method, new members of the rewards program club have the possibility to contract their plan on an annual basis, guaranteeing even more benefits and discounts!

Annual subscription payment in up to 10 installments

Customers who opt for the annual plan with payment in up to 10 installments will earn a percentage of bonus points on their monthly subscription during the subscription period. Thus, if the participant opts for the annual contracting of Clube Classic, for example, he will not have the traditional 1,000 Livelo points per month, but 1,110 points – a bonus of 10%! Check the rules according to the type of Club Livelo hired:

Classic, Plus or Super Club: 10% bonus points per month, proportional to the Club Livelo plan chosen;

10% bonus points per month, proportional to the Club Livelo plan chosen; Mega Club: 7% bonus points per month, proportional to the Club Livelo plan chosen;

7% bonus points per month, proportional to the Club Livelo plan chosen; Top Club: 5% bonus points per month, proportional to the Club Livelo plan chosen.

Payment of the annual subscription in cash

Participants who choose to hire the Club Livelo annual subscription with cash payment will receive, in addition to the bonus, a discount on the payment. See the details below:

Classic Club: 10% discount on the annual plan price;

10% discount on the annual plan price; Club Plus: 9% discount on the annual plan price;

9% discount on the annual plan price; Super Club: 8% discount on the annual plan price;

8% discount on the annual plan price; Mega Club: 7% discount on the annual plan price;

7% discount on the annual plan price; Top Club: 5% discount on the annual plan price.

Continuing with the example of the new Classic Club member, if he chooses to pay annually, he will have, over 12 months, 13,200 points at a total cost of BRL 502.80 in 10 installments or BRL 452.52 in cash. That is, in the best case scenario, it is possible to reach a CPM (cost per 1,000 points) of approximately BRL 34.28, which is excellent and even better than the 50% discount campaigns when purchasing points. Livelo!

Comment

Great news for anyone who wants to sign up for Clube Livelo and was waiting for the ideal moment. Undoubtedly, this announcement offers customers the ability to earn points in the rewards program at a reduced cost through an annual subscription. And the best: without the need to wait for membership promotions and/or points purchase campaigns.

As we inform you, the novelty is only available for new subscribers to Clube Livelo. However, Livelo is expected to offer the benefit also to its old customers by the end of this year, allowing participants to migrate the current plan to the new subscription format.

What did you think of the new hiring modality for Clube Livelo? To subscribe, click here.