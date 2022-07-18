Nissan Frontier wins new entry versions; see prices

Yadunandan Singh

THE Nissan Frontier won this month of July two new finishing versions. To complete the range, already made up of the S, Attack, Platinum and Pro-4X configurations, the pickup now has the SE and XE variants. Like the pre-existing models, the newcomers come with a 2.3-litre diesel engine with 190 hp and 45.9 mkgf of torque. The gearbox is a 7-speed automatic – except for the entry-level model, a 6-speed manual. All have 4×4 traction.

Announced at the launch of the Nissan Frontier, renewed in april, the versions stand out for details. The SE version, for example, is a request from customers, who wanted automatic option in this price range. In the standard list, fog lights, bumpers and mirror caps (with electrical adjustment) in body color and 17″ alloy wheels. In terms of safety, six airbags, differential lock and traction, stability and descent.

Inside, despite the same finish, the brand highlights the pickup’s six cup holders that, in this way, provide more comfort to the occupants. Price: BRL 264,190.

The XE, which is positioned between Attack and Platinum, has modern items such as opening doors without using the key, for example. Inside, the seat finish is premium, it has bi-zone digital air conditioning, 8″ multimedia with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, driver’s seat with electrical adjustment, as well as leather armrest.

In addition, automatic lighting of the headlights with timer, reversing camera and rear parking sensor. Visually, finally, there are side steps, 18″ alloy wheels and chrome external door handles, as standard. For the Frontier XE, Nissan asks for R$ 284,590.

Check the prices of all versions of the Nissan Frontier:

  • s – BRL 232,490
  • IF – BRL 264,190
  • attack – BRL 266,390
  • X AND – BRL 284,590
  • platinum – BRL 317,790
  • Pro-4X – BRL 317,790

