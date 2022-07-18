Note from Grohe, Business by Arthur and more

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Flamengo gives up and should let the star play for Grêmio

The latest from Grêmio are coming to bring the best that happened on the Sunday news of the Immortal Tricolor, with a message from Marcelo Grohe, negotiation by Arthur and much more. Stay on top of everything here at Portal do Gremista!

message from Grohe

Grêmio put on a show and beat Tombense 3-0 last Saturday (16), at the Arena. The game for the 18th round of Série B of the Brazilian Championship marked the team’s 12th unbeaten match in the competition, with five wins and seven draws in the period. The triumph of the team led by Roger Machado had a special visit to Grêmio’s home: the idol and goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe.

Marcelo Grohe, goalkeeper for Al-Ittihad, from Saudi Arabia, is on vacation with his family and took the opportunity to visit the club he loves, which was his home for so long. The goalkeeper followed the match against Tombense and saw Tricolor Gaúcho reach 32 points, reduce the advantage for the vice-leader Vasco to just two points of difference, and open an excellent advantage of six points in relation to Sport Recife, fifth place. in the Serie B leaderboard.

“Hello Grêmio fans, I would like to say that I am very happy to return to the Arena and to be able to bring my son. If we honor the Grêmio game, see friends, see you again, I’ll be in the crowd next to you”, said Grohe on Grêmio’s social networks.

Arthur can be traded and give Grêmio big money

Grêmio hit the returns of Lucas Leiva, Guilherme and Thaciano and, until further notice, should not seek more reinforcements in the current ball market. However, some movements involving athletes who emerged from the club’s base are also on the radar, as they can generate revenue for the Tricolor Gaúcho coffers on account of the FIFA Solidarity Mechanism, which gives up to 5% of the transaction value to the club or clubs that form of an athlete, considering the passage of the player between the ages of 14 and 23.

One of the cases is Arthur Melo. The biggest sale in Grêmio’s history and best player in the 2017 Copa Libertadores final does not have the prestige of coach Massimiliano Allegri and did not travel to be part of the squad that will start the pre-season.

However, according to information from the Italian site Tutto Mercato Web, Arsenal is once again interested in the football of the midfielder created by Tricolor Gaucho and may make a move for Arthur Melo in this transfer window. The England club already tried to count on the player in the January window, but Juventus did not release the Brazilian.

Reinforcements make collective training

After defeating Tombense 3-0 in the 18th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, Grêmio re-presented themselves at CT Luiz Carvalho for a job by the players who were not used in the match. The collective training had the presence for the first time of the three reinforcements of Tricolor Gaucho: Lucas Leiva, Guilherme and Thaciano.

The players will become officially available to coach Roger Machado from next Monday (18), the day when the transfer window officially opens and Grêmio will be able to register athletes for the second half of the Brazilian Championship Series B.