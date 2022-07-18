Nubank launches investment-by-objective format; see how it works

O Nubank just announced this Monday, 11, the implementation of a new feature in the application. Named “caixinhas”, the service will be integrated into the digital account, whose purpose will be to help the user save money, but with different possibilities of income.

Read more: Anticipating the Nubank invoice releases more limit on the card? See how to do it!

Overall, the app’s customers will have the chance to customize these “boxes” by putting their name, photo and the purpose of storing money. Possibly, they will be used to make plans and dreams come true, as in the case of buying a home, for example, or in case of an emergency reserve. The forecast is that the yields of these boxes will be above the current 100% of the CDI.

Nubank digital account boxes

According to Nubank, the boxes offer different investment possibilities suggested by Nubank, according to the objectives and deadlines pre-established by the user. On the other hand, the customer retains full autonomy to choose among the most favorable options for their financial planning.

At first, Bank Deposit Receipts (RDB) will be made available, with the possibility of immediate liquidity, in the so-called “Emergency Reserve box” or in other boxes, whose daily yield reaches 100% of the CDI.

In the case of Nu Reserva Imediata, which works as a strategy fund focused on fixed income with daily liquidity, it is possible that the yield exceeds the CDI over time.

“Nubank has matured together with customers over the past nine years. Our main objective is, increasingly, to offer innovative products and services that help simplify and organize people’s financial lives, giving them more freedom of choice”, explains Cristina Junqueira, co-founder of Nubank. “With Caixinhas, it was no different. Our customers have been asking us for a solution for storing and separating money for a long time. So, we started to develop the idea until we reached this model”, said the digital bank, in a note.

It is important to note that the income from the amounts applied in the boxes starts to count from the first day of the application, as well as on other working days. Initially, Nubank boxes will begin to be released to a reduced number of users in July. The intention is to release the service to the entire customer base by the end of September.