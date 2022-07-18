obesity and hair loss are indicative of the problem

(Photo: Getty Images)

While official records point to more than 500 million people infected by Sars-CoV-2 in the world, one of the faces of the disease that stands out is the persistence of symptoms called Covid-19. Reports of mental confusion, excessive fatigue, problems with memory and continuous coughing, even months after contamination, are some that have become frequent and have aroused the interest of the scientific community.

Now, a new study published in the journal Scientific Reports, has identified that 23% of those who have had Covid-19 develop the condition, and that obesity and hair loss during infection are some predictors for the problem.

Conducted by researchers at the University of Southern California (USC), in the United States, the new work used data from a national questionnaire answered by more than 8,000 Americans between the beginning of the pandemic and March 2021. Then, it analyzed the profile of infected people. that fit the concept of long Covid – symptoms persisting for three months or more, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Long Covid is a major public health concern. 23% is a very high prevalence and could translate to millions of people. More knowledge about its prevalence, persistent symptoms and risk factors can help healthcare professionals allocate resources and services to help long-distance hauliers return to normal life,” says study author Qiao Wu, a researcher at USC.

A previous study by Fiocruz, published in the scientific journal Transactions of The Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, had already pointed to a high incidence of the problem: 50.2% of those infected reported long-term Covid. The USC researchers explain that different percentages can be found depending on the evaluation criteria. In the new work, they took into account, for example, who already had some of the symptoms previously due to other health conditions, such as allergies.

Keep reading

Analyzing the profile of patients, scientists have identified some factors that lead to a greater likelihood of developing the condition. Are they:

obese people;

Patients who had hair loss during the illness;

Patients who had headaches during the illness;

Patients who have had sore throats during illness.

In addition, they surprisingly found that those who reported chest congestion during infection were less likely to develop long-term Covid. They also said they had not found enough evidence to associate a higher risk with factors such as asthma, diabetes or smoking.

Risk for Alzheimer’s: Lifestyle influences more than age for the onset of the disease, says study

Regarding lasting symptoms, 22% reported constant headaches, 19% a runny or stuffy nose, 18% abdominal discomfort, 17% fatigue, and 13% diarrhea.

Other risk factors

Last month, a study published in the scientific journal Nature Communications, conducted by researchers in the United Kingdom, also identified risk factors for the problem from the analysis of data from 1.1 million Britons diagnosed with Covid-19.

In addition to obese people, which was also observed in the new USC study, scientists from University College London concluded that the groups most affected by the syndrome are:

Although the most recent work by USC did not find evidence that asthma would be a risk factor, in the analysis of the British researchers, long Covid did have a higher prevalence among asthmatics.

Is a glass of wine a day good for you? Not for people under 40, says largest study on the topic; understand

The higher incidence among women has also been the subject of other studies, including those on the syndrome in children and adolescents. One of them, published in the scientific journal Current Medical Research and Opinion, hypothesized that the increased risk may be associated with changes in the immune system.

“Differences in immune system function between women and men could be an important driver of sex differences in long Covid. Women mount faster and more robust innate and adaptive immune responses that can protect them from initial infection and severity. However, this same difference can make females more vulnerable to long-term autoimmune diseases,” the scientists wrote in the study.