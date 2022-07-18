Oscar in Flamengo only if Chinese pay part of the salary

Flamengo made a consultation last week for midfielder Oscar, who currently plays for Shanghai Port, from China, which excited fans about a possibility of reinforcement for the season, which already has the arrivals of Arturo Vidal and Everton Cebolinha.

In the Posse de Bola #246 podcast, Mauro Cezar Pereira explains that the situation for hiring the midfielder is not simple and would depend a lot on a release from the Chinese club with paid salaries or even the player giving up part of what he is entitled to his current deal, as he receives one of the highest salaries in world football.

“Oscar o Flamengo made an inquiry to know the situation of the player, who has a contract until the end of 2024 there with the Shanghai team. He was not released to play in any team, he was released to come to Brazil for a reason so he’s in Brazil. He asked for a loan period there to stay out of Chinese football for a while, but so far he hasn’t gotten that release”, says Mauro Cezar.

“Flamengo, as far as I know, will not negotiate with the Chinese because it is impossible. Oscar has one of the highest salaries in world football, what will he negotiate with the Chinese? How much will they ask for? 20 million euros, 15 million of euros and an astronomical salary? This will be possible in case the Chinese released the Oscars for a period of six months or a year to play outside China, paying part of the salaries or the Oscar giving up a fortune”, he adds.

According to the UOL columnist, the salary currently received by Oscar in Chinese football would not be viable for any Brazilian club, noting that the athlete gave up greater visibility in European football in exchange for greater financial gain by leaving Chelsea for China.

“What he earns there is absolutely impossible for any Brazilian club, it’s too far away. Oscar in a way even gave up his international career and the possibility of a greater prominence precisely to be able to solve his financial life”, says Mauro.

“He went to secondary football, which is Chinese, earning much more than in Europe and he hid there. If he had stayed at Chelsea, he could have been playing there today or at some other important club in Europe and that didn’t happen. “, he concludes.

