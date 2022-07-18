Palmeiras vs Cuiabá: see where to watch, embezzlement, lineups and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Palmeiras and Cuiabá face each other this Monday, at 8 pm, at Allianz Parque, in the closing of the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship. O ge follow in real time and with exclusive videos – click here to follow.

Eliminated in the Copa do Brasil, Palmeiras did not win the last three matches for the national competition. The alviverde team even opened the round in the lead, with 30 points, but fell to second place after Atlético-MG’s victory against Botafogo, on Sunday – Galo now has 31 points. Abel Ferreira will continue with absences in the attack.

Cuiabá gained confidence after beating Avaí and Botafogo and are looking to increase their unbeaten series to confirm the good moment and move away from the relegation zone of the Brasileirão. Dourado is in 15th place, with 19 points, but remains in the cake of the teams that fight against the bottom of the table.

Streaming: the Premiere broadcasts live, with narration by Odinei Ribeiro and commentary by Maurício Noriega and Richarlyson.

Real time: click here to follow all game moves on ge.

Alexandre Lozetti talks about Palmeiras vs Cuiabá for the 17th round of the Brasileirão

Palmeiras – coach: Abel Ferreira

In addition to the absences due to injuries, Verdão still won’t be able to reinforce the attack. The duel against Cuiabá will be the last without Abel Ferreira not having the reinforcements José López and Miguel Merentiel at his disposal – the foreign transfer window opened this Monday. With three days of activity at the Football Academy, the Palmeirense technical commission assesses the wear and tear to define the holders.

Probable starting lineup: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Gustavo Scarpa and Gabriel Veron.

2 of 3 Possible lineup of Palmeiras against Cuiabá — Photo: ge Possible lineup of Palmeiras against Cuiabá — Photo: ge

Who is out: López (not registered), Merentiel (not registered), Jailson (right knee injury), Jorge (right knee trauma), Rafael Navarro (right thigh injury) and Rony (left thigh injury).

hanging: Abel Ferreira, Gabriel Menino, Marcos Rocha, Piquerez, Rony, João Martins and Vitor Castanheira.

+ Read more news about Palmeiras

Cuiabá – Coach: António Oliveira

The Portuguese commander can repeat the lineup for the first time since he took over the team, about a month and a half ago. The steering wheel Pepê, back after a blow to the head, and the striker André, recovered from a muscle injury in his right thigh, may be news in the related, but they should start on the bench. With that, the team must be the same of the victory over Botafogo.

Likely lineup: Walter; João Lucas, Marllon, Joaquim Henrique and Uendel; Camilo, Rafael Gava and Kelvin Osorio; Alesson, Valdivia and Rodriguinho.

3 of 3 Probable lineup of Cuiabá against Palmeiras — Photo: Arte/ge Possible lineup of Cuiabá against Palmeiras — Photo: Arte/ge

Who is out: nobody.

hanging: Alan Empereur, Marllon, Rivas, Everton, André Luís, André Felipe and Valdivia.

+ Read more news about Cuiabá