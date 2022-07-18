Pantanal: Actress opens up the game, reveals that she has no financial stability and shoots: “I always need to be attentive”

In an interview with columnist Patricia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, the actress surprised fans with the statement

Gabriela Maruyama

Illustrative photo of the cast of Pantanal.
© Photo 1: Reproduction/Instagram Karine Teles – Photo 2: Reproduction/Instagram Alanis Guillen – Photo 3: Reproduction/Instagram Silvero PereiraIllustrative photo of the cast of Pantanal.
Karine Teles, interpreter of Madeleine in wetland, surprised fans and revealed that he still does not have financial stability. In an interview given to columnist Patricia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, the 43-year-old actress highlighted that she has been working, but not with the ideal frequency.

I still don’t have financial stability. I can’t complain, especially in the current situation in the country. I’ve had work, but still not as often as I would call stable. I always need to be attentive and thinking about what the next job is“, she stated.

Recently, Karine caught the attention of the followers after sharing a photo in her apartment, with a simple kitchen. The artist assured that it was a way of showing that her life is not perfect. “It’s my attempt not to generate frustration in anyone. I don’t want someone who sees my profile to think my life is perfect“, he explained.

The actress, who was successful in the skin of the late mother of Jove (Jesuit Barbosa), also spoke about the exposure brought by the soap opera, with the increase in followers, but also in criticism. “I had to understand what was happening and not take it personally.“, finished.

