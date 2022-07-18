‘Pantanal’: Jove and Alcides fight in the arm and cause confusion in marriage; see photos! | wetland

“I said that, since there’s no man here for that, I’m going to teach this jaguar to dance myself!”, Alcides will shout.

The situation will anger Jove, who will call him into the fray. Alcides, in turn, will pull a knife for the duel. See how the situation will follow and who will take the worst 👇

Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) will pass the point in the drink — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior

Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) will get involved in the waltz of Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior

Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) will fight on the dance floor — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior

Juma (Alanis Guillen) will be outraged — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior

Big mess at the wedding of the year! — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior

