‘Pantanal’: Jove makes Velho do Rio return to his son’s farm after years. Understand

Osmar Prado is the Old Man of Rio in ‘Pantanal’ (Photo: TV Globo)

In the next chapters of the novel “Pantanal”, the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) will return to the farm of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) after many years. At this point, Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will be in charge of her father’s business and will implement sustainable activities in the family business.

The Old Man will then go to the farm to talk to his grandson and Juma (Alanis Guillen). The three will walk together:

– It’s been a long time since I came to these lands… Everything has changed a lot here – the Old Man will say, full of nostalgia.

He will then explain that it was very difficult to come back, but he made it thanks to Jove:

– It’s very important what you’ve been doing here and on your father’s other farms. He made an empire of his entourage… Only the pointer of that empire is you.

– I don’t own anything, Old Man – will react Jove.

– I didn’t say owner, that’s the pointer. The person responsible for finding a new tune for everything we’re seeing… And for everything our eyes don’t see. Nature urges this rescue – the Old Man will explain.

He will go on to say that his grandson’s work made nature pulse stronger and stronger on the farm and then allowed him to go there.

