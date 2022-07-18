‘Pantanal’: Old man from Rio reappears in the tapera and Juma confesses that he wants to give up the marriage; see images | come around
Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours agoEntertainmentComments Off on ‘Pantanal’: Old man from Rio reappears in the tapera and Juma confesses that he wants to give up the marriage; see images | come around1 Views
Will she give up? Don’t miss the chapter and see the exclusive images below:
Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) will appear in the tapera — Photo: Globo
Juma (Alanis Guillen) will say that he sees no sense in marriage — Photo: Globo
Juma (Alanis Guillen) will claim that Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) is already there and the baby is in her womb — Photo: Globo
Old man from Rio (Osmar Prado) will convince the jaguar that ‘it’s no big deal’ to get married — Photo: Globo
Velho from Rio (Osmar Prado) and Juma (Alanis Guillen) will embrace at the reunion — Photo: Globo
Follow all the news from Pantanal!
🎧 Listen to highlights from 7/18
🎧 Stay on top of soap operas week:
🎧 Isabel Teixeira analyzes Maria Bruaca’s success and gives spoiler about Alcides’ castration in the final stretch; listen here! 👇