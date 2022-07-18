Paolla Oliveira lets go of the verb and criticizes followers who meddle in personal life: “Very boring”

Actress Paolla Oliveira made it clear what she thinks about a fan who crosses the line that separates the artist’s life from her personal life. She tore up the verb and showed that she doesn’t forgive followers who usually have an opinion about meddling in other people’s lives. In an interview with Glamor magazine, she talked about the exposure that her life has due to her profession.

Diogo Nogueira’s girlfriend stated that she doesn’t care so much about the exposure of her life, but revealed that she doesn’t think it’s cool when people get too involved in the lives of others: “I think it’s very annoying for people to be full of opinions about the lives of others. , not only in relation to me”, she said, who also said that she always preferred to keep her personal life discreet.

She evaluated that, despite being discreet and seeking a more peaceful life, a lot has changed in recent times: “I try to be discreet as I have always been, but I have allowed myself to share a little more of the moments that were not so exposed before”, she commented. the muse of screens and carnival, who has shared several moments with her beloved lately.

The actress and the pagodeiro took over the relationship a year ago. Paolla had been single since April last year, when her relationship with speaker Douglas Maluf ended. Diogo Nogueira, on the other hand, separated from lawyer Jéssica Vianna in early 2021 after two and a half years of marriage. Before, he was married for 12 years to personal trainer Milena Nogueira.