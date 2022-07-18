Paraná Police justify itself after the absence of political crime in the PT inquiry – 07/17/2022 – Poder

After receiving criticism from Marcelo Arruda’s family members and leaders of left-wing parties, the Civil Police of Paraná released a note this Sunday (17) justifying why the PT’s murder was not classified as a political crime.

According to the text of the body, there is no specific qualifier for political motivation provided for by law, “so this is inapplicable”.

“There is also no legal provision for the classification as a ‘political crime’, since the old National Security Law was repealed by the new Law on Crimes against the Democratic Rule of Law, which does not have any applicable criminal type.”

Municipal guard Marcelo Arruda was murdered during a PT-themed party on Saturday (9). A Bolsonarista criminal policeman invaded his 50th birthday party and shot the PT militant. The case took place in the city of Foz do Iguaçu (PR).

During the action, the PT reacted and fired shots at his aggressor, identified as Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho. The shooter remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

According to reports to the police, Jorge drove past the ballroom saying “this is Bolsonaro” and “Lula thief”, in addition to cursing. He left after a quick argument and said he would return.

According to witnesses, Marcelo then went to his car and took a gun to defend himself. Jorge actually returned, invaded the ballroom and shot Marcelo.

On Friday (15), the Civil Police of Paraná announced the conclusion of the investigation that investigated the case in less than a week.

According to the police, the crime had a base motive and, technically, will not be classified as a hate crime, political or against the democratic rule of law, due to lack of elements for it.

In the note released this Sunday, the Civil Police of Paraná justifies that the police investigation into the death of the municipal guard was concluded with the author being indicted for qualified homicide for clumsy motive and common danger.

“The qualification for base motive indicates that the motivation is immoral, shameful. The applicable penalty can reach 30 years”, says the text. “Therefore, the indictment, in addition to being correct, is the most severe one capable of being applied to the case.”

The police also claim to be a State institution and to act “exclusively on technique. Opinions or political manifestations are outside their attributions expressed in the Federal Constitution”.

experts heard by Sheetstate that there are no specific criminal types of hate crime with political motivation in Brazilian legislation, nor the political crime of killing a partisan or ideological opponent.

But the political character can be considered a base or futile motive for the murder and raise the prison sentence to the maximum provided for in Brazilian law, which is 30 years.

They also point out that the political motivation of a crime is different from a political crime – which could be applicable in the case of violations against the democratic rule of law.

Criminal lawyer Ana Carolina Moreira Santos explains that the concept of base motive is more linked to immoral conduct, and that of futile motive is closer to the idea of ​​banality, insignificance and disproportion between the crime and the cause.

Both qualifying situations are provided for in article 121 of the Penal Code.

The penalty for simple homicide ranges from 6 to 20 years in prison, but if committed with a base motive, as in the case of the Bolsonarista in Foz do Iguaçu, the punishment rises to 12 to 30 years.

In general, hate crimes are understood as those involving aversion to certain groups and segments of the population. However, Brazilian legislation does not specifically provide for hate crime. Thus, there is no express criminal type called politically motivated hate crime.​

“Despite the absence of this specific label, there are norms in Brazilian law that fit or may apply to these cases”, explains criminal lawyer Vinícius Assumpção.

He points out that homicide based on hatred of a particular political group can be considered a qualified crime. This is because, in this case, political hatred would be considered a futile or base motive.

Marcelo’s family spoke through their lawyer, Ian Vargas. He said they are awaiting the results of other ongoing investigations, such as the expertise on Jorge’s cell phone.

According to the representative of the family members, both in the victims’ and witnesses’ reports there was political intolerance, which resulted in the violence against Marcelo.

“He [Marcelo] was a strange person, was not invited [da festa]did not work there, invaded the place and committed the brutal crime”, says Vargas.

The speed of the work and the lack of classification as a political crime were targets of criticism from other allies of former President Lula.

The national president of the PT, federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), in turn said that the conclusion of the Paraná authorities is “hasty and contradictory to the facts” and that it means “another incentive to hate crimes and political violence commanded by Bolsonaro”.

Federal deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), leader of the party’s bench in the Chamber, told Sheet that the conclusion of the police “does not contribute to the pacification of the elections in Brazil”. “The inquiry denies the truth and will help escalate the violence encouraged by Bolsonaro,” he said.

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), an important player in Lula’s presidential campaign, said that the police try to minimize the case.

“The Civil Police of Paraná concluded that it was not a political crime because it did not prevent anyone from exercising their rights. It is difficult for Marcelo to exercise these rights when he is dead, isn’t it? Denying the nature of a hate crime to the case is a cowardly attempt to erase this tragedy! “, he wrote on social media.

In a statement, PT do Paraná stated that the “hasty closure of the investigations” is an offense to Marcelo’s family, in addition to a “worrying prognosis of the authorities’ connivance with future episodes of violence that threaten this year’s elections”.

Senator Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES) followed the same line.

“An atypical investigation by jet, to an absurd conclusion, which confronts facts and evidence visible to the naked eye. It is regrettable that a delegate is willing to play the Bolsonarista game, to the detriment of his duties”, he wrote.