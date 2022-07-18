Paulinho, former Palmeiras target, confirms he wants to leave Germany

Credit: Disclosure / Bayer Leverkusen

Striker Paulinho, revealed by Vasco, former target of Palmeiras, and Olympic champion in Tokyo with the Brazilian team, opened the game in an interview with the newspaper O Globo and confirmed that he wants to leave Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen.

He said that, even though he has one more year on his contract, his idea is to leave the German club now.

“For me, my future is already decided. The club already knows that I don’t want to stay for the next season.” Paulinho said about his departure. “They are well informed, and we are finalizing the bureaucratic part regarding the contract in order to be able to leave.“

Paulinho did not explain the reasons for wanting the immediate departure of Bayer Leverkusen, but said that “it was a good experience”.

“I want new air. I spent four years in Germany. A very different culture. It is very difficult for a Brazilian to live and adapt here, although I managed to do it. It was a good experience. I also had a very serious knee injury. It was a very difficult time. Even more during the pandemic. I spent a year and a half without returning to Brazil, without seeing part of the family”, said Paulinho, who managed to go to the Tokyo Olympics and win the gold medal.

“I tried to go to the Olympics. I got it, I was an Olympic champion. This last season I played a lot more at Bayer and I finished well. I think it’s the best time, where I feel ready to go out and experience a new experience where I’m happy.“

Return to Brazil is a possibility

Vasco’s sire, Paulinho is a former target of Palmeiras, which has already probed him on a few occasions, but has not forwarded an agreement. Now, without mentioning interested clubs, the striker admitted that he does not rule out returning to Brazil.

“I don’t rule it out. There’s Brazil and there’s Europe. We know that today the level of Brazilian football is very good. Unlike a few years ago,” said the player, who followed. “And there’s Europe too. I’m already here, right? Many clubs searched.“