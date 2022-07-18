Paysandu and Vitória fans get involved in confusion after the match in Barradão | football

The afternoon of the Vitória fans wasn’t just a party this Sunday. After the final whistle in the match against Paysandu, fans of both teams got involved in a confusion in Barradão.

The confusion started when some Bicolor fans tried to invade the pitch to get to the red-blacks. The Military Police intervened, and two people were arrested.

The ge contacted the press office of the Military Police and, until the publication of this report, awaits a response.

This afternoon’s match ended in a 1-0 victory for the Bahian team, a goal scored by Luidy. The teams didn’t have a great game, but the emotion was compensated by the party that took over the stands.

More than 26 thousand people were present at the stadium to watch the victory of Vitória. Before the ball rolled, there was a red-black cord to welcome the delegation bus.