pilots discover an extra life in the cockpit mid-voyage

The pilots of a commercial flight found an extra “passenger” on the aircraft when they were halfway through the flight, at 37,000 feet altitude (11.3 km), last Friday, July 15th.

According to the Times of India, the case happened on flight IX-474 carried out by Air India Express, between Bahrain and the Indian city of Kochi, when a small bird was seen by the pilots in the cockpit of the Boeing 737-800 registration VT- AXM

Despite the surprise, the pilots continued the flight and landed the aircraft safely at its destination. The bird was then removed from the aircraft and released, and India’s Directorate-General for Civil Aviation (DGAC) opened an investigation into the case.

A source at the company told Indian media that there was a crew change in Bahrain and a new team of pilots and flight attendants would take over Friday’s flight to Kochi.

With that, an engineer went to the cockpit for checks when the aircraft was waiting for crew members at the Bahrain airport. He noticed a small bird, perhaps a sparrow, in the cockpit, tried to catch it or fly it out, however, the frightened little bird did not let itself be dominated.





The engineer then decided to open the cockpit window for a while so the bird could get out on its own. He returned to the Boeing 737 after about 10 minutes and did not see the bird anywhere. The aircraft was then cleared for flight.

“When the aircraft was en route to Kochi, the pilots saw the bird in a cockpit compartment, near the glove compartment where the flight manuals are kept. The bird was just sitting there and not trying to fly. The aircraft landed safely in Kochi. Once on the ground, our technicians picked up the bird and released it safely. This was a very unusual event,” the source said.