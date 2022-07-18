Plane turns upside down in Somali landing accident | World

A plane was turned upside down during an accident at the airport in the city of Mogadishu, Somalia, on Monday (18). All the people on board were rescued alive, according to state media. (See more photos below)
The accident happened during the landing of a domestic flight, which was coming from the city of Baidoa, at Aden Abdulle International Airport. The aircraft belongs to the airline Jubba Airways.
According to state media, 30 people were on board and all of them were removed from the plane before it was consumed by fire.
Plane turns upside down after crash in Somalia – Photo: SONNA
Plane turns upside down after crash in Somalia – Photo: SONNA
Plane turns upside down after crash in Somalia – Photo: SONNA
Firefighters control fire in plane that capsized during landing in Somalia – Photo: Reproduction via Reuters
Smoke from a landing accident in Somalia is seen in the distance – Photo: Abdirahman Mohamed Arab via Reuters