‘Pluft, the Fantasminha’ hits theaters and is the first 3D children’s feature made in Brazil | Fantastic

“Pluft, o Fantasminha”, a theater classic written by Maria Clara Machado in 1955, hit theaters. It is the first 3D children’s feature made in Brazil.

Filming was done in 2017, but post-production — full of special effects — needed a lot of time. When she was almost ready, the pandemic came.

Pluft begins when the girl Maribel is kidnapped by the stilt pirate because of a treasure left by her grandfather. In a sinister mansion, Maribel waits for the help of her sailor friends. That’s when she comes face to face with something she never imagined.

Fabiula Nascimento and Nicolas Cruz in 'Pluft – O Fantasminha'

And it was in a somewhat awkward way that the friendship between a girl and a ghost began.

“Pluft is a low-career ghost, I think. Because he’s never scared anyone, he’s never seen anything, he’s a beginner, an amateur. He’s never seen people, he’s afraid of people, he’s worried,” says actor Nicolas Cruz, who plays Pluft.

“I always worked for children at the beginning of my career. It was almost ten years dedicated to theater for children, in Curitiba. Now I have a super cool movie for children, so you’re leaving a legacy”, says actress Fabiula Nascimento.

Juliano Cazarré and Lola Belli in 'Pluft – O Fantasminha'

“It was a delightful character to play, because in fact he is the result of years and years of reading children’s stories to my children and making pirates, monsters, werewolves and hunters”, says actor Juliano Cazarré.

