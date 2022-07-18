PM did not seize any weapon with man murdered during police approach in Contagem | Minas Gerais

The Military Police (PM) did not seize any weapons with Marcos Vinícius Vieira Couto, killed during a police approach last Saturday night (16) in Vila Barraginha, in Contagem, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte.

The corporation said that went to the scene because he received a report of gunshots and that a gunman was making threats.

According to the incident report, to which g1 had access, when the military arrived at the address, people pointed to Marcos Vinícius as the “probable author of the shots”.

According to the record, as it is a “situation in which there is certainty that the infraction has been committed, characterized by the need for repressive action”, the military were “with the firearms in the ready-response position”. One of them carried a rifle, the other a pistol.

The bulletin says that the military “started a process of verbalization” with Marcos Vinícius, so that he would go to a “security area” to carry out searches, however, he “showed resistance”.

According to the PM, the man tried to remove the rifle from one of the police officers, but was unable to. Then, he allegedly tried to take the pistol from the other, who fired three shots.

Videos recorded by residents of the region show the moment when Marcos Vinícius talks to the police with his hands in the air and is then taken to the back of a vehicle.. Then you can hear gunshots and the screams of witnesses saying he didn’t react.

According to the incident report, Marcos Vinícius had committed “aggression that endangers the death of the military police officer or the people involved in the intervention”. No weapons were found with him.

The record also says that the victim arrived at the hospital alive. However, the Municipality of Contagem reported that Marcos Vinícius arrived dead at the Municipal Hospital.

The body of Marcos Vinícius will be veiled from 11 am in Contagem. The funeral is scheduled for 4 pm.

The spokeswoman for the Minas Gerais Military Police, Major Layla Brunnela, said that in one of the images it is possible to see a “volume” in the back pocket of Marcos Vinícius’ clothes.

According to her, when he was shot, the soldier went to the car to broadcast a message on the radio network, at which time people would have approached the person shot. One possibility, according to her, “is the withdrawal of his weapon at that moment”.

She also said that before the police arrived, a man received butts to the head, carried out by Marcos Vinícius, and was rescued.

The Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) will investigate the death of Marcos Vinícius.

The 11th Public Prosecutor’s Office of Contagem, responsible for the Defense of Human Rights and External Control of Police Activity, will initiate, this Monday (18), a criminal investigative procedure to investigate the case.

Marcos Vinícius Vieira Couto, a 29-year-old black man, was killed by the military on Saturday night (16), in Vila Barraginha, in Contagem.

According to family members, he was in a bar when he was approached by the police. According to them, the military argued that they had received a complaint that Marcos Vinícius was shooting at the scene. Even after denying being armed, he would have been killed.

The military involved in the incident was taken to the 39th Battalion, where the arrest was made.

According to the PM, Marcos has seven passages for carrying a weapon, nine for trafficking and one for selling weapons.

In a press conference held on Sunday (17), PM spokeswoman, Major Layla Brunnela, said that “there is no type of excess, exaggeration in the approach” and that the videos circulating on social media were edited.

The Human Rights Commission of the Brazilian Bar Association in Minas Gerais claimed to have contacted authorities, such as the Public Ministry and the State Police Ombudsman.

According to the commission, this was the “third execution on the spot in less than two weeks” and, according to the complaint to the entity, they occurred because “the alleged trafficker and others did not pay the amounts of alleged corruption charged and owed to the police”.