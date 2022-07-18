Poliana counters follower about Leonardo’s new lover: ‘Please don’t tell me’

The journalist also adopted an acid tone when answering if she was with the country singer because of money

Poliana and Leonardo have been together for 25 years



Poliana Rocha entered into a controversy in the networks when being asked, this Sunday, 17, if the singer Leonardo was committing new betrayals. “Poly, I love you. Is it true that Léo has another one?”, writes a profile in a box of questions that the journalist opened on Instagram. Without showing intimidation, the woman of the sertanejo replied that she would not like to know about a new lover. “If you have, please don’t tell me. I do not want to know. I am full of love for myself. And if you know, tell her his finances are with me. Sorry!” she scoffed.

Poliana and Leonardo have been together for 25 years, but their marriage is marked by ups and downs. Publicly, the sertanejo has already admitted that he committed some betrayals along the way. Still on Instagram, the journalist adopted an acid tone when answering if she was with her husband because of the stable financial issue. “25 years together. I think it’s just for the money. Don’t you think so too? It contains irony”, fired Poliana, who has already admitted that she was upset with the infidelity committed by Leonardo in the past.