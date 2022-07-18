Poliana Rocha sends a message to Leonardo’s alleged lover | Column Fábia Oliveira

Poliana Rocha used social networks this weekend to answer some questions from her followers. When opening a question box in Instagram stories, the Ze Felipe’s mother received several questions about her marriage to Leonardo. When asked about a possible lover of the singer, Poliana took the opportunity to send a message.

“If you have, please don’t tell me. I do not want to know. I’m full of love for myself. And if you know, tell her his finances are with me. Sorry”, she replied to the follower who wanted to know if it is true that Leonardo has another woman.

Poliana Rocha never made a point of hiding that she was betrayed several times by Leonardo. The blonde is not shy about talking about her husband’s flirting openly. In May of this year, Zé Felipe’s mother even revealed how she managed to overcome the backwoodsman’s betrayals.

“I confess that it is a long and painful process. It caused a lot of pain, suffering, crying, because it directly affects their self-esteem. But trust your decision and what you want for your life”, she began, who then left a piece of advice for anyone who is going through the same or similar situation.

“Choose, give it time, seek therapy and rescue your self-love. Believe that you will turn around and that every wound will heal one day”, completed Poliana Rocha.

Poliana Rocha and Leonardo have been together for 25 years. In 2019, when she celebrated 23 years of marriage, Poliana surprised by talking about betrayals. “Today we complete 23 years of marriage between comings and goings… I went through disappointments, betrayals, happiness. But, in the end, I managed with many struggles to hold my family, which today, for the glory of the Lord, is united and happy!”, she wrote.

And he ended by thanking the beloved: “Thank you, my Leonardo, for teaching me to be a strong woman, a warrior, who perseveres and believes in God’s purposes! I love you,” she concluded.