Ponte sues the STJD for accusation of racial slurs by Criciúma fans against attacker | black Bridge

The club filed with the STJD Attorney’s Office a Disciplinary Infraction Notice demanding action on what happened. Da Silva said he was called a “monkey” during the warm-up of the alvinegro reserves, at the end of the first half, and registered a police report.

– In the face of what happened, we charge for accountability for the absurdity that occurred. We cannot naturalize racism, nor admit that a country known for its football skills, and in which it exerts a marked influence, is the stage for the dissemination of practices of this nature, when it should be used as an inclusive and educational policy in the fight against racism. – pointed out the lawyer Guilherme Righetto, who signed the document together with Talita Garcez.

1 of 1 Ponte Preta reserve players reported racist offenses by Criciúma fans — Photo: SporTV/Reproduction Reserve players from Ponte Preta reported racist offenses by Criciúma fans – Photo: SporTV/Reproduction

O referee Caio Max Augusto Vieira also mentioned in the summary of the 1-1 tie to the racial slur accusations.

– In the 46th minute of the first half, I stopped the match for around three minutes, after being informed by the 4th referee Charly ws Deretti that the athlete who was warming up, mr. Rondinelli Da Silva Vieira, nº 28, from the Ponte Preta team, reported having suffered racial abuse by a fan who was next to the Criciúma crowd. The athlete reported that he was called a “monkey”. I also inform that the athlete also reported that a glass with unidentified liquid was thrown towards him, being hit by the same liquid. The police present were asked to identify the offender, however, until the closing of this summary it was not possible, as the individual escaped from the place of the game. None of the arbitration members could identify such acts, so after the arrival of the police to take the necessary measures, I continued the game.

Criciúma also spoke about the episode. In a statement, the club repudiated what happened and said it had already identified the person responsible: