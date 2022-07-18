‘Power Couple’: Champions Brenda and Matheus break up with Albert | celebrities

reproduction Brenda and Matheus’ favoritism leaves ‘Power Couple’ lukewarm

Matheus Sampaio and Brenda Paixão are watching everything possible about the two and a half months of confinement in the “Power Couple” and they haven’t really liked what they have seen about the couple Albert Bressan and Adryana Ribeiro. The champion couple left a nominal message on the program’s profile on Instagram this Saturday (16) ending once and for all the possible relationship they would have outside the studios.

“Get my unfollow, Albert! It’s there on the ‘Power’ Youtube channel how real you were really, even in the last 3 days of coexistence. Do you know what the difference is, ‘Best Power Couple player’? The difference is that you forget that there are countless cameras filming you and proving your falsehood inside the game, but I promised to give time to time. Please respect that. Don’t send me your cell number in my direct and don’t tag me in your publications. And who If you have any questions, it’s all on my Twitter”, wrote Matheus.

Brenda also took advantage of the same space to vent. She made it clear that she doesn’t want to have Adriana’s husband in her life anymore. “Receive my unfollow and please, it will be a pleasure for you to reciprocate. You hugged me at the end of the last press conference, smiling and saying that everything was fine, then they send me you replying to this kind of comment… that says a lot about you: contradictory inside and outside reality. It was worth the experience”, he pointed out.

On Twitter, Matheus said that it is not possible to understand who the real Albert is outside of confinement and suggested that he stay away from the champion couple.

“The falsehood came out here, and it came quickly, but you can’t really understand it. Is it contradictory or did you forget that whales stay at the bottom of the sea and don’t catch waves? Sorry, but you’re not a dolphin”, I comment. “It’s a dolphin that rides a wave. You’re a whale and it’s at the bottom of the sea. I really hoped it would be different out here, but apparently not.”

Reproduction/Instagram 07.17.2022 Brenda and Matheus leave messages for Albert on Instagram

“Soured” Relationship

The champion couple also participated in the program “Hoje em Dia” last Friday and spoke about various subjects, as well as the squabbles they had with Adryana and Albert, who to some extent of the “Power Couple” were their allies. Matheus explained that the approach was through Barão.

“About the ‘alliance’ with Albert and Adryana was something the Baron saw, when he was still in the game, who embraced both of them and our cause. He called us and set up a supposed trio. Over time, our relationship got better each time. more and more, even more when the Baron left, we became closer. He and the Baroness were crucial for our relationship to improve”, he pointed out.

“[A relação] it was something that had been going sour for some time, but I wasn’t seeing it. Brenda was! We would get to the room and Adryana would say ‘this is my point of view’ and every compliment was accompanied by criticism. In the dynamics, they tried to separate our game because we were very squatters, but it was also an alliance. Brenda has been giving me touches on how good this was and it got to a point where I realized and saw that something was wrong “, she justified.