Pregnant, Heloísa will be beaten by Matias in Beyond the Illusion: “I kill you, bastard!”

Beyond the Illusion enters its second and final phase. And not to lose the habit, the column reveals everything that will happen in the next chapters of the soap opera by Alessandra Poggi.

In scenes that will air next week on Beyond the Illusion, Olivia (Debora Ozório) will question Matias (Antonio Calloni) regarding the death of Elisa (Larissa Manoela). “You don’t need to explain anything to me. He made a serious mistake, but he gave up his secret to save my life. I will not judge you. That’s why I need to ask. Is it true that you killed Elisa by accident and blamed her boyfriend? (holds his hand) Is that what upsets you so much… Dad?” the worker will ask, making her biological father angry.

Due to this, the rascal will attack Heloísa (Paloma Duarte) who will be generating her second child. “You’re the one slandering me, you rattlesnake. I had already defamed myself to Violeta, now you threw your poison to Olivia. I kill you, motherfucker! You will learn not to tell lies about me anymore, crook!” Matias will shout, squeezing the seamstress’s neck. “He’s out of control, Leonidas. I’m going to give you an injection of insulin. But in this state, you will have to be tied to the bed”, will conclude one of the doctors ‘containing’ the villain.

Beyond Illusion is created and written by Alessandra Poggi, with artistic direction by Luiz Henrique Rios. The work is written with Adriana Chevalier, Letícia Mey, Flávio Marinho and Rita Lemgruber. The general direction of Luís Felipe Sá and direction of Tande Bressane, Jeferson De and Joana Clark. The production is by Mauricio Quaresma and the genre direction is by José Luiz Villamarim.

