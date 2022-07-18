Pregnant with Pedro Scooby, Cíntia Dicker makes revelation about discovery and decides to change marriage

Cynthia Dicker opened the game when talking about the pregnancy of her first child, the result of her relationship with Pedro Scooby.

The model, who announced the news last week, revealed to Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, that the pregnancy was not planned and shot:

“It was never a dream to be a mother, I never thought I needed it. It just happened. I didn’t think it would be that fast.”

The redhead said that the child was conceived two days after the surfer left the confinement of BBB 2022 and the discovery was made shortly afterwards.

“I discovered it early on, at four weeks, because a little belly appeared and I felt my chest very painful and swollen. We went to the pharmacy, took the test and it was positive right away.”said.

Cíntia said that the family was happy with the news and also confessed how her husband’s reaction was when he received the information that he would be a father for the fourth time.

“They loved it, they always wanted a little brother, especially Liz. She said she wanted a little sister to play with, since the others are boys. Pedro was very happy, he was the most excited to have more children“, said.

Cíntia Dicker and Pedro Scooby postpone plans

Due to the model’s pregnancy, the couple will need to give up their marriage this year. The ceremony would be in October, but it will be for another opportunity.

“It would be a shame for me to be pregnant without being able to enjoy it, I’ll be almost seven months old. Let’s leave it for next year, which I’ll take advantage of.“, he explained.

Dicker also said that he wants to have the child in Rio de Janeiro and, for that, he will count on the support of his mother, who lives in the South. Then she must return to Portugal, where she lives with the athlete.

“I’m going to stop everything now and focus on pregnancy. I’ve been working since I was 14. If something cool pregnant comes up, I’ll do it, but the plan is to enjoy it as much as possible now“, he concluded.

