Professor Girafales dies broke and in a deplorable state: “Help me”

Interpreter of Professor Girafales, in the series “Chaves”, Rubén Aguirre had the last years of his life in a very difficult state

Ruben Aguirre became well known as the Professor Girafales from the show “Keys”, But unfortunately he died in 2016 at the age of 82. The artist was one of the few of the cast of the series who did not get into fights like the other colleagues, and he also had several financial problems in his last years of life.

The comedian suffered a serious car accident with his wife in the 2000s, in which the woman lost both legs while he was in a wheelchair. Living in Mexico, where the health care system is somewhat precarious, he spent years treating the after effects, still having problems with diabetes, kidney stones and other issues.

SAD SITUATION

In 2015, Professor Girafales’ interpreter was on his last resort, according to Na Telinha. That same year, he decided to sue the National Association of Actors of Mexico for refusing to pay medical expenses, as they had promised to cover all his needs after the accident.

Rubén Aguirre died in 2016, leaving seven children, several grandchildren and almost no money. His wife, Consuelo, died two years later.

AWAY FROM FIGHTS

The actor is one of the few names in the cast of “Chaves” who has never entered into public conflicts with his colleagues or with the creator of the production, Roberto Bolaños. He was able to play the character in Argentina and had no problem working with his most successful character.

Professor Girafales also viewed with regret the wars between Maria Antonieta de las Nieves, Chiquinha, and the interpreter of Chaves. The two fought for years in court and to this day the actress has the right to play the character she helped create in the 1970s. From afar, Rubén only regretted that the situation had reached this point.