Profile reveals how Anitta breaks a bubble and reaches bolsonaristas: “They fell like ducklings”, ironizes the singer

Willing to propagate Lula’s (PT) candidacy to defeat “Voldemort” – an evil character from Harry Potter that he uses to refer to Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – Anitta mocked supporters and the president himself who, by disseminating their publications, are helping the PT pre-candidate to pierce the bubble and reach both the neutral electorate and Bolsonarism on the networks.

This Saturday (16), the singer made a sequence of tweets in which, at the same time, she disallows PT supporters to use her image and reinforces the Lula campaign.

A print of the publication was shared by Bolsonaro to celebrate the deauthorization, which generated a buzz – a term used for publications that cause “buzz” and spread through the networks – favorable to Lula and the PT, according to the profile @noseconexoes, a project of political, social and economic research on the networks.

“The first set of data that I always like to look at is the speech. What reverberated in the end. And in that the idea that was passed is that ANITTA IS LULA! And consequently, it’s PT! , tweeted the profile, analyzing data from the singer’s tweet.

According to the analysis, the strategy follows the logic of “speak badly, but speak about me” and even publications considered negative generate traffic from Internet users on Anitta’s profiles.

“‘Ahhh, but she said it’s not PT!’ Someone who posted a photo with the PT star and Lula’s name close to his face, may not really be a PTist, but the important thing is that she IS PTist. And this was boosted and A LOT not only on twitter but in other environments It generates a “contradictory” buzz at first and inverts the logic of the signals. Making a large part of Bolsonarism, including the president himself, publicize it. With this, many people outside the PTista bubble go after her social networks to understand what is happening”, explains the analysis.

Anitta interacted with the publication show that the analysis was correct and that the bolsonarisas “fell like ducklings” in the tweet strategy in which they disallowed the PT to use their image.

Read the full review from the tweet below.