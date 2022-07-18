Project recognizes right of SUS patients to receive medication after hospital discharge

07/18/2022 – 08:33

Bill 1697/22 establishes the right of patients hospitalized in the health services that are part of the Unified Health System (SUS) to receive the medicines necessary for the continuity and completion of the treatment in progress at the time of hospital discharge.

Under analysis in the Chamber of Deputies, the proposal includes the measure in the Organic Health Law.

Author of the proposal, Deputy Guiga Peixoto (PSC-SP) warns that many people in Brazil do not have the economic conditions to acquire the drugs indicated for the treatment of diseases and end up interrupting the treatment after the period of hospitalization.

“In this situation, there is a risk of serious damage, which is difficult to repair and irreversible injuries, which generate profoundly more deleterious impacts on the lives of patients. In addition, there is an increase in the demand for more complex services with the SUS, due to the worsening of the clinical condition previously attended, which will lead to higher expenses ”, he said.

“This fact can be avoided through the uninterrupted and free supply of medicines that were in use at the time of hospital discharge, in sufficient quantity for the therapy to be completed”, he added.

