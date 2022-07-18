Putin authorizes war films to indoctrinate young people in Russia

Russian children as young as six will watch war films in schools, including footage of the Russian occupation of Crimea and Western reports, in order to criticize the Western perspective on the war in Ukraine — called a “special military operation” by the Kremlin — and endorse “patriotism” among the young.

According to documents obtained by The New York Times, one of the classes foresees that statements by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, are used as examples of “forgery” that can be disseminated in Russian society.

A true-or-false questionnaire administered after classes says that “one of the effective measures of hybrid conflict is the promotion of agents of influence in the local population” — to which the correct alternative is “true”.

The plans are part of a law signed into law by Russian President Vladimir Putin last week: it creates a “patriotic project” for children in schools, with classes ranging from tutoring russians on the current geopolitical situation to the creation of a patriotic youth movement similar to those existing in the Soviet Union.

Russian officials said Putin will be invited to head the movement’s supervisory board, which will seek to defend the government’s efforts to increase patriotic and Russian values ​​among children and youth.

In the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), children learned Soviet values ​​through three main youth organizations—the Little Octobrists, the Young Pioneers, and the Komsomol.

The new organization will be open to all children from the age of six and will be funded by the state, starting in September.

The intention, according to the text of the law, will be “to create a unified policy for the education of children and young people, in educational institutions, to systematize the work of all organizations, communities and children’s clubs, expand their results, consolidate and intensify the support to minors”.

Russian history classes are also expected to include new topics, according to a decree also published by the Ministry of Education in June. Among them, classes on “Russia’s rebirth as a power in the 21st century”, “reunification with Crimea” and “special military operation in Ukraine”.

In an online course offered to teachers by the Ministry, a high-ranking Kremlin official, Alexander Kharichev said that “patriotism should be the dominant value of the people”.

Teachers who spoke with the report of the The New York Times stated that many professionals refused to implement the classes due to the advertising content. Despite being prohibited from counter-arguing in the classroom, the solution found by some is to ignore the new guidelines and not change the school curriculum.

“You just need to find the moral strength not to promote evil,” said a head of a private school in Novosibirsk, capital of the Siberian region.

*With information from RFI