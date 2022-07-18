Putin implements ‘Soviet-style’ indoctrination in Russian schools

Starting in the first grade, students from all over Russia will soon have weekly classes with war movies and virtual tours of Crimea. They will receive a constant dose of lectures on topics such as “the geopolitical situation” and “traditional values”. In addition to the usual flag-raising ceremony, they will have lessons that celebrate the “rebirth” of the Russia under the president Vladimir Putin.

And under legislation signed into law by Putin on Thursday, all Russian children will be encouraged to join a new patriotic youth movement akin to the Soviet Union’s red-necked “Pioneers” – led by the president himself.

Since the fall of the Soviet Union, the Russian government’s attempts to impart a government ideology to schoolchildren have been unsuccessful, senior Kremlin bureaucrat Sergei Novikov recently told thousands of Russian teachers during an online workshop. But now, in the midst of the war in Ukraine, Putin has made it clear that this needs to change, he said.

Man walks past billboard celebrating Putin in Moscow Photograph: AFP

“We need to know how to infect them with our ideology,” Novikov said. “Our ideological work aims to change consciences”.

As the war in Ukraine approaches the five-month mark, the grand ambitions of his plans for the home front are coming into focus: a mass reprogramming of Russian society to end 30 years of openness to the West.

The Kremlin has imprisoned or forced into exile almost all activists who have spoken out against the war; criminalized what was left of Russia’s independent journalism; repressed academics, bloggers and even a hockey player with suspicious loyalties.

But nowhere are these ambitions clearer than in the Kremlin’s race to revise what children learn in the country’s 40,000 public schools.

indoctrination of children

The national education initiatives, which begin in September, are part of the Russian government’s effort to indoctrinate children with the militarized, anti-Western version of Putin, illustrating the scope of its campaign to use the war to further mobilize Russian society and eliminate any dissent.

While some experts are skeptical that the Kremlin’s grand plans will bear fruit quickly, the potency of its propaganda to change the minds of impressionable young people was already becoming apparent even before the new school year.

Irina, a ninth grader, said a computer class in Moscow in March, for example, had been replaced by a state television report on Ukrainians surrendering to Russian troops and a lecture explaining that only information from official sources Russians were reliable.

Children Watch Putin Film in England: War Has Been Taught in Schools on the Continent Photograph: Andrew Testa/The New York Times

She soon noticed a transformation among some friends who had initially been scared or confused by the war.

“Suddenly, they started repeating everything the television said,” Irina said in a telephone interview with her mother, Lyubov Ten. “Suddenly, they started saying that all this is deserved, that this had to happen. They couldn’t even try to explain things to me.”

Irina said that when she questioned her friends about Russian war crimes in Bucha, they shot back, “It’s all foreign propaganda.”

Ten and her husband, motivated by their refusal to raise their children in an increasingly militarized environment, left for Poland this spring.

Teachers are also noticing a change. In the city of Pskov, near the Estonian border, English teacher Irina Milyutina said that the children at her school at first vigorously debated whether Russia was right or wrong to invade Ukraine – and sometimes even fought.

But soon the voices of dissent evaporated. The children began to scribble Z and V – symbols of support for the war, in reference to the identification marks of the invading troops – on the blackboards, on the desks and even on the floor.

At recess, fifth and sixth graders play at being Russian soldiers, Milyutina said. “They call colleagues they like very much Ukrainians.”

Schools across the country received these orders, according to activists and Russian news reports. Daniil Ken, head of an independent teachers’ union, shared with the New York Times some guidelines he said the teachers had given him.

In one class, students learn about “hybrid conflicts being waged against Russia”, with a BBC report on a Russian attack on Ukraine and a statement by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented as examples of “counterfeits” aimed at sowing discord in Russian society. . A follow-up quiz teaches students to distrust any opposition activists in their own communities.

“One of the effective measures of hybrid conflict is the promotion of agents of influence in the local population”, says a true or false question.

The correct answer is “true”, of course.

The new impetus represents an intensification of Putin’s effort to militarize Russian society, taking advantage of the authorities’ ad hoc efforts after the invasion to convince young people that the war was justified.

Novikov, head of the Kremlin’s “public projects” directorate, said that with the invasion of Ukraine in February, teachers were facing “a very urgent task”: “to carry out explanatory work” and answer “difficult questions” from students. .

“Everything is more or less controllable with younger people, but older people get information through a wide variety of channels,” he said, acknowledging government fears that the internet could influence young people’s opinions. A poll last month by the Levada Center, an independent institute, found that 36% of Russians aged 18 to 24 were opposed to the war in Ukraine, compared with just 20% of all adults.

Ahead of the next school year, the Kremlin is working to codify its educational ambitions. A draft decree published by the Education Ministry last month shows that Putin’s two decades in power must be enshrined in the standard curriculum as a historic turning point, and the teaching of history itself will become more doctrinaire.

The decree says Russian history classes will be required to include several new topics, such as “the rebirth of Russia as a great power in the 21st century”, “reunification with Crimea” and “the special military operation in Ukraine”.

Even though the existing educational standard in Russia says that students must be able to assess “various versions of history”, the new proposal says that they must learn to “defend historical truth” and “discover falsifications in the history of the motherland”.

As government officials, teachers often have little choice but to comply with the new demands – although there are signs of popular resistance. Ken says the Teachers’ Alliance, his union, provided legal guidance to dozens of teachers who refused to teach political propaganda classes this spring, noting that political unrest in schools is technically illegal under Russian law. In some cases, she says, principals simply canceled classes, knowing they were unpopular.

“You just need to find the moral strength not to promote evil,” Sergei Chernyshov, who runs a private school in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk and has resisted promoting government propaganda, said in a telephone interview. “If you can’t protest this, at least don’t help.” /NYT, TRANSLATED BY RENATO PRELORENTZOU