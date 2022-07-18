Quit smoking and are you hungrier? understand the reason







Study explains relationship between former smokers and consumption of caloric foods Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

Behind the characteristic cigarette smoke, there are a number of diseases that can be caused by the rampant use of nicotine. Respiratory and cardiovascular problems, in addition to stroke (Cerebral Vascular Accident) are among the diseases that most affect the lives of those who use cigarettes in an unbridled way.

Data from the WHO (World Health Organization) indicate that smoking is responsible for killing approximately eight million people a year worldwide. It so happens that even in the face of a scenario of deaths and diseases, there are still thousands of people who use cigarettes or who find it difficult to quit.

One of the biggest fears of those who want to quit smoking is in relation to eating habits. There are reports of people who saw the weight of the scale go up when they quit smoking. This is because, most of the time, the smoker leaves the addiction and starts to deposit abstinence in another isolated situation, as is the case with food.

A study published in the Journal of Drug and Alcohol Dependence sought to explain the relationship between people who quit smoking and the increase in consumption of fatty foods.

“The findings point to the opioid system, the brain functions responsible for binge eating and appetite regulation, as a possible cause for a smoker’s preference for high-calorie, energy-dense foods during nicotine withdrawal. weight, for those who leave the addiction, which, in turn, can increase the risk of relapse”, says nutritionist doctor, Dr. Marcella Garcez, director and professor at the Brazilian Association of Nutrology (ABRAN).

By joining a group of smoking and non-smoking participants aged between 18 and 75 years during two laboratory sessions, the study found that smokers undergoing nicotine withdrawal consumed more calories than non-smokers.

According to Dr. Garcez, the stress caused by tobacco addiction may be linked to the consumption of these foods. ”The study’s findings may relate to the use of foods, especially those high in calories, to deal with the negative affect and distress that characterize the feelings people experience during withdrawal from smoking. Results from preclinical and clinical research support this and demonstrate that stress increases the propensity for foods high in fat and sugar,” she explains.

Thus, it is increasingly important that the smoking cessation process is carried out with specialized medical follow-up. The individual must find ways to deal with abstinence through other activities that add well-being.

”The most important thing is to seek help and nutritional support when you decide to stop smoking. With this, it is possible to establish a strategy that includes the practice of physical exercises and an adequate food plan for the patient’s context, in addition to the administration of supplements, herbal medicines and, if applicable, medications to prevent weight gain and return. to cigarette addiction”, concludes the nutritionist.

Physical activity is an important ally

The smartest way to avoid weight gain in the treatment against smoking is, precisely, the inclusion of physical exercises in the routine. Exercise releases endorphins that are able to combat the anxiety and moodiness associated with withdrawal.

“Physical activity is very welcome to prevent weight gain and to regulate stress and anxiety hormones. It is a necessary and fundamental complement. ride a bicycle”, says cardiologist Jaqueline Scholz.