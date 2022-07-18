Rafa Kalimann appears in a thong bikini and confesses ‘cookie’ on the web

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Rafa Kalimann appears in a thong bikini and confesses ‘cookie’ on the web 1 Views

Rafa Kalimann (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Rafa Kalimann, presenter, ‘biscuit’ unceremoniously this Sunday (17) on the social network. The beauty appeared in a video in a thong bikini, sporting a negative belly and all renewed in bronze. Compliments were inevitable.

‘Wonderful’, ‘My father’, ‘My God, Rafa’, ‘PQP’, ‘Dear Father! How beautiful’, ‘my God woman, this is how I become hetero’, ‘What a body Brazil’, ‘Forget everything’, ‘Wonderful friend’, ‘Beautiful’fired.

The beauty got into trouble in Mozambique after volunteer work. Ended contracting malaria. On her mission to the location, she vented about the scenes she witnessed.

‘I find myself outraged so many times, questioning God, humanity, where we are going, the speed with which we are mistaking our values. If I look at the reality of the other’s pain and I don’t feel anything, I need to review who I am. If that doesn’t hurt, doesn’t even make me want to change something, I need to rethink the place I occupy’shot.

