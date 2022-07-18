Real is the fourth currency with the highest purchasing power in Latin America; see the ranking – Money Times

live with the inflation high is a habit of the countries of the Latin America. Here in the Brazil, the rise in prices has already reached 11.89%; at the Chile, the annualized rate is 12.5%. Who is suffering the most Argentinawith an annual inflation of 64%.

The unbridled advance of inflation affects purchasing power and, once again, Argentina loses out. According to a survey of Institute of Economic Research of the Cordoba Stock Exchangethe Argentine thousand peso note has the lowest purchasing power when compared to the currencies of ten other Latin American countries.

The note with the highest value was the 200 sols of the Peruwhich is equivalent to US$53. Next are the Uruguay it’s the Mexico. Brazil ranked fourth with the R$200 note, worth US$38.30.

The study took into account the highest value banknotes in circulation in each country. The Institute then converted the values ​​to dollar (It was considered exchange end of June).

Products

The survey by the Institute of Economic Research of the Stock Exchange of Córdoba also evaluated how many 330 ml cans of soda or a fast food combo the highest grades are able to pay.

In Peru, it is possible to buy 11 snacks with the 200 soles – seven times more than in Argentina, where it is only possible to buy 1.6 combo with 1,000 pesos. In Mexico, 1,000 Mexican pesos buy eight combos; and in Brazil, the R$ 200 pays for seven snacks.

In the case of soft drinks, Peru leads again, with 80 cans. Next are Mexico and Brazil, with 56 and 39 cans, respectively.

