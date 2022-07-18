‘Record Island’ champion reveals what she did with the award and aims for another reality

Netizens are already excited for ‘Ilha Record 2’ which will start this Monday (18). The reality show will require 13 players to participate in the survival tests and fight for the prize of R$ 500 thousand. Any Borges, champion of the first edition of the program, won the money and revealed that she invested a part in her beachwear brand.

“I’m going to invest the money in a new venture that I’m going to open, but I’m still investing in Anybody,” he revealed. When asked if she would re-enter a reality show, the muse, who was also part of the cast of ‘On Vacation With Ex’did not mince words and soon stated: “Yes, I would participate in Big Brother Brasil and A Fazenda, but only next year”.

Has it flopped? Record Island starts with empty event

It seems that the second season of ‘Ilha Record’ has already started badly at the launch event of the reality, which took place this Tuesday afternoon (12). The entire press conference was in virtual format and did not have many hits, even though the live was public on the broadcaster’s social media.

According to the Record TV, the event was not in person because the presenter, Mariana Rios, was confined to Paraty for the recordings of the reality show. In a “talk show” format, few questions from journalists were answered.

The strategy did not please the public and the event, fully open, did not even reach 40 simultaneous views in the live broadcast for more than an hour.

