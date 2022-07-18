Remo scores 2-0 at Baenão and the result lights up an alert on ABC – 07/17/2022 – News

Leão proved the reputation of achieving good results against teams that fight at the top of the table and beat ABC 2-0, at the Baenão stadium. Before, the team had already beaten Mirassol and tied with Paysandu inside its trapdoor. The goals were scored by Paulinho Curuá and Brenner, and the result took Remo to a position in the G-8, in addition to knocking the potiguar team to fifth place.

Renne Carvalho/ABC Remo’s first goal was scored by Paulinho Curuá, in the match that left ABC behind 2-0

The match brought together two teams that haven’t won for over a month, the hosts were pressured to win the three points and try to stay close to the G-8. For the potiguares, the victory would be important to keep the club in the elite group and prevent it from dangerously approaching the bottom of the group of teams that would be in the second phase if the competition ended today.

When Alvinegro stepped on the lawn, according to the results of the 15th round, it was in fifth place. But things got complicated early on for Fernando Marchiori’s men, after Paulinho Curuá hit a sensational no-jump from a corner kick and put Remo in front of the scoreboard in the 8th minute.

Soon after, the coach was forced to change his game plan, when Patrick felt an injury after colliding with an opponent and was forced to leave the game to be removed to a hospital in Belém, on suspicion of a fractured rib. Thallyson’s entry made Felipinho, who came in to make the third man in midfield, return to left-back.

The witch was loose to the abecedist side, proof of this is that Thallyson, who had entered Patrick’s place, stayed a few minutes on the field and also left injured for Gustavo França’s entry. Added to the casualties, the potiguar club also found it difficult to hold the ball in front.

In a truncated way and with many clashes between the athletes in the ball disputes, the match went on without major emotions, until at 33, Henan received a good pass, but lost the duel against defender Zé Carlos, who made a good defense. This was the first alvinegra arrival in the match.

The match was heading towards the end, with a poor technical level, the two teams with serious problems in the playmaking sector, creating very little, missing many passes and showing the reason why they haven’t won for over a month.

The initial stage was a complete disaster for ABC, Marchiori’s intention was to improve the performance of the Natal team to seek a reaction in the match. But his action was hampered by the fact that the two changes he was forced to make early, which gave the ABC coach one more opportunity just to stop the game to make some more changes.

The first measure was to take advantage of the teams’ return to make a new exchange, this time in the defense, putting Alla Uchôa in place of Ícaro, who was warned with a yellow card, in a match with a lot of contact between the players.

When the ball started to roll, Henan and Gustavo França continued without holding the ball in the attack, which allowed Remo to recover the ball and attack at speed. The result of this was that Leão caused some scares to the abecedista goalkeeper and also forced the two defenders to stop the attacks with a foul, so much so that six minutes were enough for both to be punished with the yellow card.

Even without playing well, ABC was close to the tie at 13, when Gustavo França managed to play the pivot role, took off a beautiful pass for Henan to beat and see the goalkeeper of Remo avoid the tie. Then the people from Pará went to the attack, Leonan tried to dribble on Eduardo and threw himself in the area, referee Paulo Henrique de Melo (MS) fell into the prank and scored a penalty, at 17 minutes. Called to take charge, striker Brenner did not falter and made it 2 to 0 Remo, in the 19th minute.

Playing poorly and lacking, now only a miracle would save Alvinegro from losing their unbeaten record in the competition, which lasted exactly eight rounds, a period in which they won three victories and drew another five. Pedro Paulo saved the third goal, after Erick Flores stole a ball and passed it to Netto, who, facing the goal, hit and the white-and-white goalkeeper performed a miracle.

With four rounds to go, ABC will be forced to regain the football that has been lost since striker Kelvin’s departure. Otherwise, there is a serious risk of being in the middle of going to the existing balance in Series C, where the distance between the runner-up, Paysandu, and the 12th placed, São José, is only six points. So anything can happen in the competition, where only the leader Mirassol is guaranteed a spot in the next phase.

ABC returns to the field next Saturday (23) to face Floresta-CE in Frasqueirão.