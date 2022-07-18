Remo wins again with a goal

Chance often helps to materialize effort and persistence. Paulinho Curuá paved the way for Remo’s important victory yesterday over ABC with a special goal, unusually. Fate wanted him to be positioned along the penalty area line and ready to grab the rebound with a perfect kick, half volley and almost no jump. A great goal, surely one of the most beautiful in the championship.

The goal, right at the beginning of the game, made the blue mission in search of victory a little easier. ABC has one of the best defenses in Serie C. Entirely modified by Gerson Gusmão, in all sectors, Remo surprised its own fan with a resolute attitude in the fight for the ball in every corner of the lawn.

At the top level, Bruno Alves reappeared and created a strong option on the right side, opening the way with speed and strength. Brenner centralized the actions in the attack and made the pivot in many moments, despite having been the preferred target of the potiguar defense slats.

Before the end of the first half, Leandro Carvalho reversed position with Bruno Alves and started to run on the right. In the first maneuver, he dribbled two, went to the baseline and crossed low. With the beam wide open, Brenner threw himself, but arrived late.

In the second half, with striker Gustavo França on the field, ABC became more present in attacking plays. It created two dangerous situations, which rookie Zé Carlos defended with his feet. In the first, Henan almost played for the nets. Afterwards, Gustavo himself arrived in the area and hit the corner, but the goalkeeper showed boldness to avoid the goal.

Before ABC started to complicate things and spoil the blue night, a good move between Leonan and Leandro resulted in the full-back advancing towards the area. Dribbling the markers, he was knocked down and Brenner took the penalty calmly and safely, making it 2-0.

After that, Remo took control of the game, avoiding exposure and closing the scoring lines. Curuá, who played well alongside Uchoa, was pushed back to the last line alongside Daniel Felipe and Marlon.

Vanilson replaced Brenner, Neto replaced Bruno Alves, Erick Flores replaced Anderson Paraíba and Marciel replaced Leandro Carvalho. The team didn’t change the line in the marking, followed intense until the end and still had an excellent opportunity almost at the end, when Erick stole a ball inside the ABC area and passed it to Neto. Free, the striker kicked in the right corner, but the goalkeeper made the save.

A well-deserved victory, capping an almost error-free performance in the defensive sector and with inspired participation from the attackers. The outlier was midfielder Anderson Paraíba. Insecure and uninspired, he didn’t find the proper positioning and still missed many passes.

The most important point is that the result keeps Remo with chances of classification, needing to add seven points in four games.

Boogeyman suffers defeat, but remains vice-leader

For a few minutes in the initial phase it seemed that PSC could surprise Vitória at Barradão. Marcelo Toscano received a pass from Robinho, in the 14th minute, and touched the exit of goalkeeper Dalton, who saved it with his fingertips. It was the highest pitch of the entire first half.

Despite the support of the crowd, Vitória seemed stuck, without efficient exits to face the PSC marking in front of the area. Luidy, Eduardo and Dionísio were the most used, but the attack bumped into Wesley and João Vieira’s block and didn’t bother Bruno Leonardo-Douglas.

In the second half, Serginho hit a long shot that almost fooled Vitória’s goalkeeper. Toscano headed close to the crossbar. Pressured by the stands, Vitória decided to leave for the game and began to create difficulties for the PSC.

He advanced the marking and, with that, provoked mistakes followed by João Paulo, who replaced Patrick Brey. In the third mistake, Dionisio recovered the ball and made a perfect short shot for Luidy to open the scoring, with a low shot.

With Bruno Leonardo yellow, coach Márcio Fernandes made a decision that would cost Boogeyman dearly. Put Marcao on the field. With less than a minute, the defender hit an opponent and received a direct red card.

Without Wesley, who was injured and replaced by Gabriel Davis, PSC saw the structure that had been set up to make up for the absences of Genilson, Mikael and José Aldo fall apart. Douglas still hit a volley kick, but the score was not changed further.

The result was on the radar of the bicolors, but it is undeniable that the team has been losing consistency since the defeat to Aparecidense, with performances always below expectations. It’s time to stop the falling process.

Águia and Japiim die hugging in Série D

The two representatives from Pará in the D Series had a similar fate, contrary to what was designed at the beginning of the competition. Tuna, with an erratic behavior, ended its participation with an exciting victory (5-3) over Tocantinópolis, in Souza.

At the same time, in S. Luís, Castanhal collapsed against Moto Clube, losing 2-0 and dropping to sixth place. The elimination was a harsh punishment for a team that has flirted with instability since their coach was out – traveling to a CBF course – for three rounds.