Renata Fan assumes family members with her boyfriend: “I don’t hide”

The presenter declared herself to the four-legged children and boyfriend

Breaking his own demure pattern, last Thursday (14th), Renata Fan decided to give a little of her intimacy with the great love, Attila Abreu, and showed the ffour-legged children of the couple, with a sequence of images beyond charming.

A lot of people don’t even realize it, but the Open Game commander has been in a relationship with the Stock Car driver for over a decade, and together, they adopted the puppies. It is worth mentioning that, so far, they have no children and the blonde has no intention of having them, at least for now.

Well, Renata Fan decided to show a little of her intimacy and how happy she is with her pets and Átila Abreu. All smiling next to the dogs, she wrote a text full of joy about her life.

“Why I don’t hide the love I have for my dogs! I do everything I can and go above and beyond! I’m blessed for living with them! D’ALE is in the South at my parents’ house and #Messi and Abel live here in São Paulo! The #tbt is all theirs!!! Thank you @atilaabreu51 for the unconditional support and love for them!!! @josigss rocked the photos! And @monello_oficial takes care of their healthy eating! Everything works out!” he wrote.

DO NOT WANT TO GET PREGNANT AT THE MOMENT

As stated earlier, Renata Fan is happy with life without children. She, who has just turned 45, told the now-defunct show “Aqui na Band” that she doesn’t see herself as a mother at the moment.

“I am 42 years old and until today I have not had the desire to have children. Because of the routine I have, the way I dedicate myself to some things. The day I want to take a break, change the focus… maybe I want to [de ter um filho]. if it goes to be a mother one day, great. But to this day, at the age of 42, I have not had that desire,” she clarified.