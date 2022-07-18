Renato Gaúcho refuses Santos to take on another Brazilian giant

Renato Gaúcho wants to return to the edge of the lawns. The coach has not taken on any work since his departure from Flamengo, still in November 2021, after the defeat in the Libertadores final.

Since then, time or another, the name of the coach is ventilated in some Brazilian football team. The last of them was Santos, who are looking for a new coach since Bustos left, who could not resist the bad results.

The Torcedores portal found that Renato’s name was the board’s favorite for the Argentine’s vacancy, but that Renato ended up refusing because he was not attracted to the project – the coach wanted about five reinforcements, which does not fit in Peixe’s budget. .

Renato awaits call from Atlético

The source also indicates that the coach awaits a call from Atlético Mineiro, a club that could fulfill his desires. Despite the board guaranteeing Turco’s permanence, the coach remains very balanced in his position.

Renato himself, when questioned by Atlético fans, joked that the board needed to call him – information passed on by Marco Geves.