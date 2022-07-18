Research shows how much money people would choose to have the ideal life

Research shows how much money people would choose to have an ideal life. Photo: Getty Images.

Respondents who chose the highest values ​​were from the United States;

The survey was done with about 220 people in 33 countries;

A study shows that most respondents opted for more moderate values.

What would be the ideal amount of money to satisfy all desires and live well? It is a question that many have already asked at some point in their lives and which also served as the basis for a study published by the journal Nature Sustainability.

To find out the answer, the publication conducted a survey of about 220 people in 33 countries. Therefore, respondents were asked if they would like to win a lottery prize ranging from a minimum of US$10,000 to a maximum of US$100 billion.

Amazingly, the study showed that most people opted for “moderate” prizes, that is, between $1 million and $10 million, while only a minority chose the maximum amount.

According to the researchers, ideas about values ​​were not related to the economic development of a country.

However, those who chose prizes close to $100 billion tended “to be younger, city dwellers who value power, success and independence, living in countries with a greater collective focus and more acceptance of power differences.” [desigualdade]”.

According to those responsible for the research, the overall result shows moderate ambition and reflects a search for “comfortable, but not extravagant”.

The data also showed that the top pickers for the $100 billion jackpot live in the United States, accounting for 32% of all respondents in the country, as well as Indonesia with 39%. The smallest proportion was with China, with 8%, and Russia, with 11%.