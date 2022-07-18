Revealed the deadline for Bolsonaro to approve the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan

The measure that releases the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan has until the beginning of August to be sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL)

The measure that releases the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan has until August 3 to be sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Thus, it will proceed to regulation.

The Chamber of Deputies and the Senate have already approved Provisional Measure (MP) 1106/2022, which authorizes Auxílio Brasil members to commit up to 40% of the benefit to pay the payroll loan. So now all that’s missing is the presidential sanction.

Through the payroll, financial institutions will be able to make loans available to beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. In this way, when these families receive the transfer, which is made monthly, the installments will have already been discounted automatically.

regulation

Thus, after the presidential sanction, the Ministry of Citizenship will publish the regulation of the credit modality aimed at beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. Then, banks will be able to offer the payroll loan.

In summary, the regulation is a set of rules that establish the consigned credit, as the maximum amount of installments and what percentage of the income can be compromised. Therefore, these rules must be followed by all institutions that wish to offer the loan to participants in the social program.

Risks of the Consignment of Aid Brazil

It is necessary to be aware of the risks that the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan can bring. Therefore, greater indebtedness can be generated by these families who already receive a low monthly amount and live in social vulnerability.

Thus, families that receive an average of R$400.00 will have 40% of the benefit amount discounted to pay off the loan installments every month, which corresponds to a discount of R$160.00.

In this way, these beneficiaries would receive R$240.00 per month, which is insufficient to buy food and pay bills.

In addition, as the text of the measure does not determine a maximum amount for the collection of interest, it is necessary to be aware of the rates at the time of contracting the credit, so that exorbitant amounts are not charged.

