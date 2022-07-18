Rita Lee celebrated her son João Lee’s 43rd birthday last weekend. He is the second of three brothers and acts as a DJ. Roberto de Carvalho, the singer’s husband, posted a photo of the trio and paid tribute to his son. The celebration takes place after Rita Lee is cured of lung cancer.

The singer spent almost a year in treatment, and three months ago received the good news that she is in remission. Both the guitarist and songwriter and the singer paid tribute to the middle child. “Jojo, thank you for being your mother, may the dimensions of light illuminate your decisions. I love you, I respect you, may your life continue full of victories. God bless you today and always”, wrote Rita.

Rita Lee celebrates her son DJ’s birthday and appears in the family after curing cancer Photo: rep instagram

Roberto praised João’s musical achievements, who revisited his parents’ work and the dedication he had in Rita Lee’s recovery, since he was present most of the time by her side, in the place where he lives, in the interior of São Paulo. : “João son dear, today is your birthday, but this last year you were the one who gave us a gift. First with the spectacular collection of remixes of songs by your mother and mine, the 4 Classix Remixes, produced by you, which had the sensitivity of placing father and mother side by side, complementary authors of a work, revealing a balance that exists between us and commonly escapes the perception of the less enlightened. It was all engendered by you, and your sense of justice and balance moved me forever. Never I’ll forget. And second, I have to make public your enormous dedication and collaboration in the process of restoring your mother’s health. You have been a tireless collaborator, always present, often giving us an encouragement that is essential and I can’t even scale the importance of having you around in these difficult times we’ve been going through. Anyway, better days will come, and I wish you all the best there can be “.

João Lee is the second child of Rita Lee and Roberto de Carvalho Photo: rep instagram

In this one year of treatment, Rita Lee underwent more than 30 chemotherapy and radiotherapy sessions. The singer started writing some notes during the period and intends to turn them into a book in which she intends to tell about the fight against cancer.