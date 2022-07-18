Rodrigo Caetano criticizes refereeing in Atlético’s victory and asks for VAR audio in a possible penalty over Ademir – Rádio Itatiaia

Atlético’s football director, Rodrigo Caetano, harshly criticized the work of referee Rafael Claus, who refereed Atlético’s 1-0 victory over Botafogo in Rio de Janeiro, on Sunday night (17). Caetano also stated that “we are really going to want access to the audios”.

In an interview after the match, the director of Galo regretted the performance of the referee, and also said that a beginning of confusion would have happened on the way out to the dressing rooms, involving players from both clubs.

“What we were told is that the athlete from Botafogo, who was even my athlete at Internacional, ended up pushing Arana, and holding him, anyway”, he pointed out. Caetano defended that the case be reported in the summary, and that “after the game is over, this type of situation no longer fits”.

In addition, the director talked about the last play of the game, in which Keno’s goal was disallowed for offside, at the same time that Galo wanted a penalty on Ademir. Caetano said he will ask for the release of the audios from the VAR booth, but he does not know if there will be consequences.

“I don’t know when this will come out [a divulgação do áudio]if it’s going to be at the end of the championship, then, because of the speed they handle our requests, I hope there’s a little more speed, nothing more, nothing less”, he lamented.