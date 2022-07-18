Russian journalist who displayed anti-war poster is detained – DW – 07/18/2022

Journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who in March became known for showing a poster against the Russian invasion of Ukraine live on TV, was arrested this Sunday (17/07) in Moscow. She spent some three hours in custody and was later released.

The journalist’s lawyer, Dmitri Zakhvatov, said she was detained for “suspicion” of having “defamed” the Russian army on social media.

Last Friday, Ovsyannikova had returned to criticize the war, this time through her social networks, posting photos in which she held a sign that said “Putin is a murderer!”, with the Kremlin in the background.

After being released, she wrote the following message on Facebook: “I’m home. Everything is fine. Now I know it’s better to leave the house with my passport and my purse.”

Ovsyannikova became known in March, shortly after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24. At the time, she was working as an editor for Russia’s Channel 1 and stormed into the studio of the station’s main nightly news, holding a sign with anti-Ukrainian war slogans written in Russian and English. She could be heard saying “stop the war, not the war!” as the presenter continued to read the news on the teleprompter.

The protest aired for several seconds before directors rushed to air a story. The event was seen as highly unusual, as in Russia state media are strictly controlled.

At the time, she was detained for 14 hours and then released on payment of a fine.

Under Vladimir Putin’s regime, statements like this could result in criminal prosecution. On March 4, the Russian parliament passed a law outlawing public actions aimed at “discrediting” the army and spreading what the Kremlin considers “fake news” about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Violations can be punished with up to 15 years in prison.

Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, websites of various Russian and foreign media outlets have been blocked in Russia, including DW. In late March, the independent Russian newspaper Novaïa Gazeta announced the suspension of its print and digital publications, including social media, until the end of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In the months following the March protest, Ovsyannikova spent time abroad, including in Ukraine, serving as a correspondent for the German newspaper Die Welt.

In early July, the journalist reported that she was returning to Russia to resolve a custody dispute over her children.

gb/jps (AFP, dpa)